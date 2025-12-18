Africa
What's in the pot? A Christmas message from Zimbabwe: Cathy Buckle
Experience a vivid Zimbabwean Christmas through Cathy Buckle’s heartfelt Letter, food, wildlife, storms, and hope-filled stories.
Key topics:
Zimbabwean Christmas: food, storms, and vibrant nature experiences
Monkeys explore a black cooking pot, symbolising curiosity and hope
Gratitude to readers worldwide for support and shared memories
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Cathy Buckle