Africa
The Economist: African trade has been vastly underestimated
The continent’s food markets are more dynamic than commonly thought
Key topics:
West African market queens drive large-scale cross-border food trade.
Much intra-African trade is unrecorded, inflating official figures.
Protectionism and slow AfCFTA adoption hinder regional food security.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.