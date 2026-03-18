Africa
The Economist: Africa’s richest man has ambitious plans for the continent
But the tycoon also has his critics
Key topics:
Oil surge boosts demand for Dangote’s mega refinery
Refinery strengthens Nigeria’s economy, cuts fuel imports
Dangote pushes African industrialisation and expansion plans
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