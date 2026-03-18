The Economist: Africa’s richest man has ambitious plans for the continent
Illustration: Diego Mallo
Africa

The Economist: Africa’s richest man has ambitious plans for the continent

But the tycoon also has his critics
Published on

Key topics:

  • Oil surge boosts demand for Dangote’s mega refinery

  • Refinery strengthens Nigeria’s economy, cuts fuel imports

  • Dangote pushes African industrialisation and expansion plans

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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