Africa
The Economist: Uganda’s opposition leader is on the run after contested election
After a disputed election, Bobi Wine is getting death threats from the president’s son
Key topics:
Bobi Wine goes into hiding, rejecting Uganda’s election results.
Museveni’s son threatens opposition, many supporters detained or killed.
Voter abstention reflects fear and resignation under long-term rule.
