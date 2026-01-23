The Economist: Uganda’s opposition leader is on the run after contested election
Africa

The Economist: Uganda’s opposition leader is on the run after contested election

After a disputed election, Bobi Wine is getting death threats from the president’s son
Published on

Key topics:

  • Bobi Wine goes into hiding, rejecting Uganda’s election results.

  • Museveni’s son threatens opposition, many supporters detained or killed.

  • Voter abstention reflects fear and resignation under long-term rule.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...
The Economist

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com