A pack of African wild dogs in Zambia’s Kafue National Park.
A pack of African wild dogs in Zambia’s Kafue National Park. Courtesy Scott Creel
Africa

Endangered wild dogs are quietly stitching Southern Africa's populations back together

GPS tracking shows dispersing packs crossing rivers, highways and cities to find mates, naturally reconnecting fragmented wild dog populations.
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