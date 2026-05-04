Africa
Europe’s Africa charm offensive runs into colonial shadows: Justice Malala
Old tensions, new rivals, and shifting power reshape Europe-Africa ties
Key topics:
Europe courts Africa amid shifting global alliances post-US shift
Colonial legacy tensions complicate Europe-Africa partnerships
Africa gains leverage as global powers compete for influence
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By Justice Malala