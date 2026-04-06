Cathy Buckle: The fish, the crumbs and the politicians
Africa

Cathy Buckle: The fish, the crumbs and the politicians

Political manipulation and public hearings reveal deep cracks in Zimbabwe’s democracy
Published on

Key topics:

  • Rural Zimbabweans lured with bribes to support constitutional change

  • Opposition figures blocked and harassed at public hearings

  • Bill aims to extend presidential rule, sparking protests and chaos

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By Cathy Buckle

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Cathy Buckle

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