Africa
Cathy Buckle: The fish, the crumbs and the politicians
Political manipulation and public hearings reveal deep cracks in Zimbabwe’s democracy
Key topics:
Rural Zimbabweans lured with bribes to support constitutional change
Opposition figures blocked and harassed at public hearings
Bill aims to extend presidential rule, sparking protests and chaos
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By Cathy Buckle