FT: Gas investments of $50bn into Mozambique hit brick wall. Again.

Bloomberg
Africa

Aid groups warn Islamist insurgency is intensifying and restart of investments by oil majors could inflame tensions
  • ExxonMobil delays public event amid $30bn Mozambique gas project talks

  • Islamist insurgency intensifies in Cabo Delgado, threatening LNG projects

  • TotalEnergies resumes $20bn project despite violence and security concerns

By Martha Muir in Houston, Jamie Smyth in New York, Ian Johnston in Paris and Monica Mark in Johannesburg

