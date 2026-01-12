Africa
FT: Young Africans turning on liberation parties, opposition leader says
Venâncio Mondlane, who claims Mozambique’s election was stolen from him, says days of anti-colonial movements are ‘numbered’
Key topics:
Young Africans reject ageing liberation parties over broken promises.
Mondlane leads opposition, rallies youth, and challenges Frelimo rule.
Mozambique faces economic strain amid debt, fake rates, and protests.
By Monica Mark in Maputo