South African police watch a worker shutter a shop during a demonstration against undocumented migrants in Johannesburg
South African police watch a worker shutter a shop during a demonstration against undocumented migrants in Johannesburg
Africa

March and March's June 30 ultimatum creates humanitarian disaster as Malawi runs out of bus money

Durban migrant camp swells as deportations, xenophobia and aid shortages collide
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