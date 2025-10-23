Africa
John Matisonn: Zimbabwe’s succession battle heats up
Zimbabwe’s political tensions rise as economic gains clash with social challenges
Key topics:
Zanu-PF extends Mnangagwa’s term, sidelining VP Chiwenga’s ambitions
Economic growth returns, boosted by lithium, gold, roads, and power plants
Media, education, and debt challenges persist under Mnangagwa’s rule
By John Matisonn