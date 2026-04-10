Africa
Justice Malala: Africa’s energy vulnerability exposed as war shakes fuel markets
Decades of underinvestment and import reliance leave Africa exposed to global fuel shocks.
Key topics:
Energy shock exposes Africa’s refining and import dependence
Underinvestment leaves oil exporters reliant on imported fuels
Push for refineries and intra-African trade as key solution
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By Justice Malala