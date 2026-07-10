An election poster for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president and leader of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF)
An election poster for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president and leader of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF)Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Africa

Justice Malala: SA's anti-migrant violence exposes Africa's bigger failure

South Africa’s migrant backlash exposes deeper failures across Africa’s leadership, governance and economic opportunities.
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Justice Malala
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