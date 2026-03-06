Middle East war risks fresh wave of African devaluations
Key topics:
Middle East conflict may trigger new African currency devaluations.
Burundi and Malawi seen as most vulnerable due to low reserves.
Oil importers face pressure; exporters could benefit from higher prices.
By Ray Ndlovu