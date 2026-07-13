Over 53,000 foreign nationals sent home as Musina processing centre eases migration crunch
Africa

Over 53,000 foreign nationals sent home as Musina processing centre eases migration crunch

More than 53,000 foreign nationals have been processed for deportation or voluntary repatriation, with Malawians making up the vast majority.
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