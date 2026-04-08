Africa
Putin secures another strategic ally on SA's back porch
Russia expands influence in Madagascar amid geopolitical turmoil and resource stakes.
Key topics:
Madagascar strengthens ties with Russia after October coup.
Russian aid boosts military, trade, and mining access.
Strategic island key for oil, cobalt, and rare earths.
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By Antony Sguazzin and Eric Laperozy