Africa
Should wildlife parks be fenced?: 60 African examples gives us an answer
How fences affect wildlife movement, human conflicts, and park management
Key topics:
Fences impact wildlife movement and human-wildlife conflicts.
Fully, partially, and unfenced parks show different ecological effects.
Decisions balance conservation, community needs, and budget realities.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.