A silent resignation has fallen across Zimbabwe: Cathy Buckle

In her latest Letter From Zimbabwe, writer Cathy Buckle describes a country settling back into quiet endurance. Days before Heroes Day, workers hand painted roads and graded dirt tracks for visiting dignitaries. Activist Jacob Ngarivhume, who had called for a national stayaway, received a threatening parcel and later found a death threat spray painted on his home. Subsistence farmers describe fertiliser costs climbing sharply this season, with one needing $250 for six bags. A government pledge of 35,000 tractors ahead of summer planting offers little comfort, farmers say, as the season is already under way. No direct South African angle applies; this is an internal account of Zimbabwe's strain..By Cathy Buckle.Dear Family and Friends,They are painting white lines on the last stretch of road before it turns into dirt and heads towards the Heroes Acre cemetery, on the outskirts of my home town. On the side of the road a wheelbarrow with a 20-litre bucket of paint, a mixing stick and a bottle of water were the tools of the trade. Watched over by two supervisors wearing wooly hats and blue overalls with green fluorescent stripes and orange reflective vests, two men were bent double hand- painting the road. It was four days before the official commemorative speeches were due to take place on Heroes Day. As the tar ends and turns into a potholed dirt road littered with eroded gullies, a grader was raising a huge cloud of red dust, scratching out shrubs and saplings and pushing down a tree. It was a typical end of winter day under a deep blue sky and two women with babies on their backs, one in a bright orange track suit and the other wearing a little pink bonnet, stood on the roadside watching the grader.If looks could talk, I thought; everyone knows that this is the traditional annual window dressing that takes place once a year before the dignitaries arrive and have to travel down this road; a time when they fill the potholes, paint the road markings and pretend that everything is quite normal in Zimbabwe.Everything is far from normal in Zimbabwe. We listen to the words but watch the actions. Last week when Constitutional protection groups under the People’s Coalition, Sungano Yevanhu, called for a national stayaway, their Spokesman Jacob Ngarivhume received a box of dog faeces with the message: "Next time the parcel will go boom." In the days before the Stayaway the government put up a show of force with police, provincial ministers and security personnel making big statements. The police said they had “made deployments to all parts of the country for effective maintenance of law and order.” An Air Force Chief said: “Security Forces are on high alert to ensure peace and tranquility prevail.”Zimbabweans all know what happens when they take to the streets to protest and so people stayed at home and just stayed quiet. That’s the familiar catch phrase in Zimbabwe: “just stay quiet.”Yesterday, five days after the stayaway, the Sungano Yevanhu Spokesman had red spray-painted messages daubed on the walls round his house including the words:“You will die for nothing.”And so we go on, back into survival mode. A silent resignation has again fallen across Zimbabwe. Every night the orange flames trickle and run across the horizon and every day smoke rises in the blue sky as people burn the land, preparing a place where they can plant their maize (corn) and try and grow enough to feed their families for another season. One subsistence farmer I met this week told me the big shock that has come in the price of fertilizer this season. Last year AN was $35 a bag, this year it’s gone up to between $42 and 47 dollars a bag. Last year Compound D was $29 a bag and this year it's gone up to $37 a bag. He needs six bags, $250 dollars. .Read more:.Cathy Buckle: Zimbabwe buries democracy in plain sight.“Is there any hope, any relief, with the news about the tractors,” I asked him. He just shook his head and said: “None.” Last week Agriculture Minister, Anxious Masuka, said the Government was going to be distributing 35,000 tractors across the country – one for each village – “ahead of the summer cropping season.” It’s a big promise to be making now, when preparations for the new season are already underway. If there are going to be 35,000 tractors for this cropping season, now is the time they are needed. And so for the time being our attention turns from Constitutional changes made without a Referendum to trying to grow a crop to survive on.I end my Letter this week with a message of remembrance for the six Zimbabweans who were shot and killed by soldiers in the centre of Harare eight years ago on the 1st August 2018 during post-election demonstrations: Sylvia Matambo Maphosa (age 53); Ishmael Kumire (age 43); Gavin Dean Charles (age 48); Jealous Chikandira (age 21); Brian Zhuwawo (age 26) and Challenge Tauro (age 20). You are not forgotten..My new annual Photobook, “Zimbabwe’s Timeless Beauty The 2026 Collection” and my Beautiful Zimbabwe 2027 Calendar are both now available from https://cathybuckle.co.zw/ or https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/cathybuckle2018There is no charge for this Letter From Zimbabwe but if you would like to support my writing and donate, please visit my website.Until next time, thanks for reading this Letter From Zimbabwe now in its 26th year, and my books about life in Zimbabwe, a country in waiting.Ndini shamwari yenyu (I am your friend)Love Cathy 7th August 2026. .Copyright © Cathy Buckle https://cathybuckle.co.zw/ Please visit my website to see all my Books, Photobooks and Calendars https://cathybuckle.co.zw/ .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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