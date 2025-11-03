What Tanzania’s authoritarian turn can teach South Africa about political complacency

Tanzanians have not taken this brazen theft passively. They have taken to the streets in their numbers. Thousands of protesters are reported to have been killed by security forces over the past few days, so many that the Tanzanian authorities have been seen seizing incriminating CCTV footage.

The protests and the clumsy theft of the election illustrate perfectly what many have feared for a long time: the unsustainability of combining demographic explosion with fragile institutions, shitty infrastructure, corruption and entrenched, careless elites. The average Tanzanian’s annual income is today just $1,120, less than 10% of the global figure, the population having ballooned from 11 million at independence to 68 million.

Stolen elections

The case of Tanzania, like other stolen elections in the SADC region, from Angola to Zimbabwe, also illustrates the extent to which the liberation movements – once the leaders of the fight for freedom – have been hollowed out and turned into vehicles for the promotion of power and elite accumulation.

Business as usual will not deliver African countries from the twin forces of demography and expectations fed by the world outside. It is no longer possible to drive unity and political support on race, anti-colonial sentiment or even tribal enmities when citizens can see what’s on offer elsewhere.

Passing their sell-by date does not mean that liberation movements are going to go willingly or lightly.

For one, they have international allies. Already, congratulations for the lady are streaming in despite the stolen election. At the forefront is the African Union, with the limp-wristed Commonwealth and the SADC following with meek adoration.

African autocrats have perfected the shameless art of election thievery. They don’t need Vladimir Putin to teach them how to do it. But what the Russian dictators have done is offer them the political cover and international oxygen by which to justify their actions. Putin shows just how you can lie, intimidate and bribe your way to power and international support, with no existential consequences, or so it seems.

In this, the cause of the African autocrat has been aided and abetted by Western aid regimes, which prefer stability over democracy (which is not the prerogative of the donors, by the way), and also by the withdrawal of the United States from election scrutiny in parallel with the rise of its own transactionalist tendencies. It’s also aided by some in business who have no moral scruples about where and how to make money, which explains they can’t stop themselves from partnering with undemocratic dictatorships such as those in Uganda or Sudan.

Scramble for critical minerals

There are other factors driving support for such regimes, including the scramble for critical minerals and the new Gulf War between the Emiratis and Saudis on the one hand, and Iran and Qatar on the other. Each side seeks influence for their brand of Islam, one moderate, the other less so.

What are the options?

Run for the hills is one. Some investors, usually the sensitive ones with foreign listings, will do so. But there will be plenty of unlisted, profit-hunting bottom-feeders to take their place.

The other is for SADC, the AU and the East African Community, among others, to grow a spine. But that’s wholly unlikely given that turkeys seldom vote for Christmas.