Africa
Mills & Hartley: Trump the disruptor creates opportunities for Africa
Trump's disruptive global policies reshape aid, defence and trade, creating strategic economic opportunities for Africa's growth potentially unlocking
Key topics:
Trump disruption reshapes aid, defence, trade and global alliances
Africa’s young, growing population drives major economic opportunity
Minerals, agriculture and infrastructure offer Africa strong growth potential
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By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley for The Common Sense*