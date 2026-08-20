Sunset over Kariba Dam from the Zambian side with Kapenta boat travelling across the water.
Sunset over Kariba Dam from the Zambian side with Kapenta boat travelling across the water.Gallo Images
Africa

Cathy Buckle: The tragedy of Kariba Ferry KF 551

The Mbuya Nehanda ferry was licensed for 90 passengers but carried at least 171 when it capsized in rough water on Lake Kariba.
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Cathy Buckle
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