Cathy Buckle: The tragedy of Kariba Ferry KF 551

A government-owned ferry on Lake Kariba, the Mbuya Nehanda, capsized on 11 August after setting sail despite a storm warning. The vessel, over 40 years old and licensed for 90 passengers, was carrying at least 171 people when it took on water and sank 16km from Kariba harbour. Zimbabwe's Civil Protection Unit says 94 bodies have been recovered and 77 people rescued, with the search ongoing. Survivors say cargo had blocked access to life jackets. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is demanding an independent probe into licensing and safety failures. Kariba is popular with South African tourists, though no South African nationals have been confirmed among the casualties..By Cathy Buckle.Dear Family and Friends,With a very heavy heart I am writing to tell you of a terrible, terrible tragedy that has taken place in Zimbabwe.On August 11th on a windy day in rough water, the Kariba Ferry KF 551, which is over 40 years old and owned by the government, set sail from Kariba harbour for villages and fishing communities on the shoreline of the Lake. The Ferry is owned by RIDA, the government’s Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, formerly called DDF, and operates under the Office of the President and Cabinet.Kariba is a huge lake on the border with Zambia. It is 223 to 280 kilometers long, up to 40 kilometers wide, and covers 5,580 square kilometers. It is a prime tourist destination in Zimbabwe as well as home to many thousands of people who live in communities along the shoreline.Reports indicated that a general safety warning had been issued by the Water and Inland Department's Lake Captain, advising boats and ferries not to sail due to dangerous waves and strong winds on the 11th August 2026.Kariba Ferry KF 551, named Mbuya Nehanda, authorized to carry 90 passengers, left Kariba harbour on that windy morning. The Civil Protection Unit said that 114 adults, 5 crew members and an unspecified number of children were on board the Ferry. Children under four apparently were not ticketed and therefore not specifically logged on the manifest. Tragically the number of people who were on the Ferry was far, far higher than it should have been.Crew Member Anymore Chambati, who did ticketing and safekeeping of money on the Ferry, said he had counted 153 people on board, including crew members. Mr Chambati described to ZBC the terrifying situation minutes before the Ferry capsized saying: “People were screaming as water started getting into the boat. Luggage was falling into the water and everyone was trying to find a way to survive. We could not locate the machine we use to drain water, it might have fallen off as well.“.Read more:.Hantavirus (victims now in SA) and how it killed ship passengers.Aside from the extreme overcrowding of the Ferry, there was also a large amount of luggage and commercial cargo, much of which a survivor said had been loaded on top of life jackets making them inaccessible to passengers when disaster struck. Why it was not mandatory for all passengers to be wearing life jackets before the boat left the harbour is unknown.The Ferry started taking on water about 30 minutes after it had left Kariba and capsized about 16 kilometres from Kariba harbour, near Long Island. National Parks, police and boats from resorts on the Lake, along with individuals, other boat crews, tourists and private companies immediately assisted in the rescue mission, providing more life jackets, lifting people out of the water and taking them to safety. There were so many heroes on that tragic day. It could have been so much worse without them all.Kariba Ferry KF 551 was authorized to carry 90 passengers but it was carrying at least 171 people on the 11th August 2026, almost double its capacity. The Civil Protection Unit said 77 people were rescued and at the time of writing 94 bodies have been recovered. The search for others continues.Voices are growing for a full, independent investigation into how this tragedy happened, if the Ferry was properly licenced, inspected and certified, whether passenger capacity limits and safety regulations were observed and if the operators, regulators and public officials had failed in their duties. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said: “The bereaved families, the survivors, and the public have a right to know what happened.” Zimbabwe is heartbroken at this terrible, terrible tragedy; our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the families of all those who lost their lives. Please keep them in your thoughts and hearts at this unbearably painful time.There is no charge for this Letter From Zimbabwe but if you would like to support my writing and donate, please visit my website.Until next time, thanks for reading this Letter From Zimbabwe now in its 26th year, and my books about life in Zimbabwe, a country in waiting.Ndini shamwari yenyu (I am your friend)Love Cathy 19th August 2026.Copyright © Cathy Buckle https://cathybuckle.co.zw/ My new annual Photobook, “Zimbabwe’s Timeless Beauty The 2026 Collection” and my Beautiful Zimbabwe 2027 Calendar are both now available from https://cathybuckle.co.zw/ or https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/cathybuckle2018.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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