Alarico Moisés Manjacaze, director of the Matola II clinic outside Maputo in Mozambique.
Alarico Moisés Manjacaze, director of the Matola II clinic outside Maputo in Mozambique. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Africa

Trump's US health aid overhaul meets reality in Mozambique

Mozambique’s flood-hit clinics face disease outbreaks as US aid shifts reshape global health funding models
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