Africa
Uganda election: Pop-star-politician Bobi Wine urges aid freeze to president-for-life Museveni (81)
Uganda’s opposition warns foreign backing and internet curbs are propping up repression ahead of a disputed election
Key topics:
Bobi Wine urges foreign donors to halt funding Museveni ahead of tense vote
Opposition faces violence, arrests and alleged election intimidation
Fears of internet shutdown as Starlink restricts service under pressure
By Fred Ojambo and Monique Vanek