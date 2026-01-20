Africa
Ugandan President-for-Life’s election ‘victory’, literally getting away with murder
Uganda’s contested election sparks violence, fraud claims, and calls for audits
Key topics:
Uganda election marred by intimidation, violence, and internet shutdown
Museveni wins seventh term amid fraud claims and human rights concerns
Calls grow for international audit of Ugandan and Tanzanian polls
