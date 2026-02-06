Africa
US moves to muscle into Africa’s Copperbelt with state-backed mining play
US-backed consortium eyes Congo copper to secure critical minerals and counter China
Key topics
Glencore Plc deal could anchor a new US-backed mining vehicle
Washington aims to counter China in copper and cobalt supply chains
Congo deal may be first step toward a US-led Africa mining house
