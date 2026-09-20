Yellow-billed Kite, Milvus aeqyptius, Chobe National Park, Botswana, Falconiformes, Accipitridae
Yellow-billed KitePhoto: Gerald Corsi/Getty Images
Africa

Cathy Buckle: Waiting for the yellow-billed kites

Zimbabwe’s environmental decline threatens wildlife as habitat loss, fires and pollution take their toll.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cathy Buckle
BizNews
www.biznews.com