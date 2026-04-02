Africa
Kenneth Kgwadi on Zim’s constitutional amendment: Time to rethink how power works, not just who gets it
Parliamentary-linked presidency promises stability, accountability, and reform
Key topics:
Zimbabwe considers shifting presidential elections to a parliamentary system
Indirect election could boost accountability and stable governance
Parliamentary model aligns with South Africa, Botswana, and Kenya
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By Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi*