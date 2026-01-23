Zimbabwe’s white farmers turn to Trump in $3.5bn compensation fight
Africa

Zimbabwe’s white farmers turn to Trump in $3.5bn compensation fight

Dispossessed Zimbabwean farmers are turning to Trump-linked US lobbyists to press Washington for help securing $3.5bn in compensation for land seized during Mugabe-era invasions.
Published on

Key topics

  • Dispossessed farmers hire Trump-linked lobbyists to press US support

  • Zimbabwe has failed to pay a promised $3.5bn land compensation deal

  • US lawmakers push to block IMF, World Bank funding until debts are settled

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here

By William Clowes and Antony Sguazzin

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com