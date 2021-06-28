The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: Thousands of SA small businesses will go under – warning; SA vaccine fiasco ‘not CR’s fault’
Headlines:
- South African business owners are bracing for hard times after the government tightened restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is facing widespread criticism because less than 1% of the population has been fully inoculated against Covid-19.
- South African consumer confidence declined in the second quarter after the government ended increased social welfare payments and temporary relief measures for workers who lost their income because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Bloomberg.
