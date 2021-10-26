Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Saturday. This comes after the power utility had to

reschedule load shedding last night

at short notice to begin earlier. “While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Amot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” Eskom stated. Eskom said it anticipates returning Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend.