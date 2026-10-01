BN Daybreak: McKenzie's LGE forecast, Cameron on Cyril's GBV lies, Land Bank's empty pot, SA Sport
Gayton McKenzie told Alec Hogg he had never been wrong with a prediction, then put the DA at 38% in Cape Town and named the councils he expected the PA to win outright. The real obstacle in Joburg, he said, was not the DA but Helen Zille, though he still left the door open to working with her. The morning after Ramaphosa's address on gender-based violence, Ian Cameron told Chris Steyn the president had lied, and described what he did not find on unannounced visits to Kempton Park and Tembisa police stations. Grain farmer David Lupafya walked through the sums that separate a fundable farm from an unfundable one, and why the Land Bank's phone call weeks before planting left him on the wrong side of that line. McKenzie then put a three-week clock on the government guarantee he said South Africa's Formula One return depended on, and named the circuit he wanted first. Reuters rounded off the show from Wall Street, where a softer-than-expected inflation reading cooled bets on an October Fed rate hike and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed out a second straight quarter of gains.
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