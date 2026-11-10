BN Daybreak: Mashaba, Zille weigh in on Joburg standoff - plus Dr Iraj Abedian on the ANC's slide
Coalition talks had barely started, and the two people at the centre of the Joburg question were already telling different stories. Herman Mashaba told Alec Hogg he had phoned DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis with an offer: he and Helen Zille would both step back, the DA would lead Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, and ActionSA would keep Tshwane. He said his relationship with Zille could not be repaired. Zille told Alec the bitterness came from one side only, and explained why she found his condition absurd. Economist Iraj Abedian gave his verdict on an ANC down to about 31%, including the two decisions he still credited it for. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told Chris Steyn what a minister had told him about the Bosasa evidence, and what he said he could do about it. Reuters closed the show with Wall Street's Monday rebound and the one chip stock that didn't join it.
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