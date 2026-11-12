BN Daybreak | GHL reflects on LGEs, WSM on Pappas' Howick, ActionSA's Trollip, Ian Cameron
A week after the vote, the arguments had moved from the ballot box to the bargaining table. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis told Alec Hogg which results caught even his own party off guard, and who he said was now voting DA. ActionSA's Athol Trollip explained why his party wouldn't simply hand its gains to the biggest party in Gauteng, and said the next move was the DA's. William Saunderson-Meyer argued the most telling result came from Howick, where Chris Pappas turned a knife-edge win into a bigger majority by doing the basics. Police committee chair Ian Cameron told Chris Steyn what the acting police minister had admitted about 10111, and what nearly 1.8 million abandoned calls meant for people in danger. Reuters closed the show with Wednesday's Wall Street rally and the AI results that sparked it.
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