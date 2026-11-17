BN Daybreak | Political fairy tales, outside forces, and a three part intelligence plan
Nigeria's new High Commissioner, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told Chris Steyn he had little doubt that outside forces were sponsoring some of South Africa's anti-migrant marches, and linked it to the country's stands on Gaza, BRICS and the G20. Governance expert Richard Chelin said anyone promising to turn around a broken municipality in 100 days was selling fairy tales, then set out what new councils could actually fix in their first weeks. Jasmine Opperman described what she would do first if she were put in charge of civilian intelligence, and why she would only accept three priorities. Rachel Kolisi told Linda van Tilburg why she believed women who shared their struggles were judged more harshly than men. And Reuters had Monday's AI sell-off on Wall Street, after Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia.
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