BN Daybreak | Cronje on the ANC's backfiring GNU plan, Gayton apologises to Tatjana, WSM on the Rand
Frans Cronje told Alec Hogg he believed parts of the ANC had joined the GNU to break the DA apart, not to reform the country, and that the plan had backfired: it was the ANC that splintered. William Saunderson-Meyer floated a devious reading of the rand's slide, a leak from the party's own reformists to frighten the radicals, then asked the harder question of where Cyril Ramaphosa really stood. And Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie stopped mid-briefing to apologise to Tatjana Smith, called Swimming South Africa a federation in ICU, and explained why he couldn't fire its leaders even though he wanted to. Plus Reuters on Wall Street, where Nvidia's results, Anthropic's IPO pricing and hawkish Fed minutes pulled the market in different directions.
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