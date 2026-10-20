BN Daybreak: Mining in SA not impossible; who leads Joburg mayoral race?; Wicknell Chivayo's motives
A copper mine that had sat idle and flooding for 35 years finally had its first Glencore tranche unlocked, and Orion Minerals CEO Tony Lennox argued that South Africa's reputation as a near-impossible place to mine had been overdone. Michael Marchant of Open Secrets explained why Wicknell Chivayo flaunted Rolls-Royces and cash while millions of Zimbabweans struggled, and what that showmanship may really have been buying. Wayne Sussman's walk through the latest Johannesburg poll held a surprise about Helen Zille and a blunt message from residents about how their city is run. Reuters rounded things off with Wall Street's return to chip stocks after a bruising week.
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