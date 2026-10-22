BN Daybreak: Roodt's mini budget verdict; WSM on small parties, Nov 4; Ian Cameron; eThewkwini
Enoch Godongwana told Parliament that South Africa had emerged from the fiscal wilderness. Dawie Roodt agreed the corner had been turned, then explained why the reasons should worry anyone who pays tax. William Saunderson-Meyer asked who really gained from 547 parties crowding the 4 November ballot, Ian Cameron described what he found inside three Tshwane police stations, including a motorbike parked in a kitchen, and ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring set out how much water and money eThekwini was losing. Reuters rounded things off with the latest from Wall Street.
Listen here
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.