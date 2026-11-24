BN Daybreak | Nvidia brings Huang back, Beaumont on ActionSA's coalition red lines
Less than a fortnight after Jensen Huang left Nvidia, the board brought him back, and Wall Street rallied hard, with one notable exception: Anthropic, days after its listing. Closer to home, Sygnia shareholder André Crawford-Brunt told Alec Hogg that Sygnia bought Anthropic shares in January, that Magda Wierzycka later told him she held R213 million of Anthropic shares in her own name and her trust, and that Sygnia had since given three different explanations of what happened to the fund's holding. Wierzycka disputes his account. ActionSA's Michael Beaumont explained why his party would not install Helen Zille or Cilliers Brink as mayors, and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas put specifics to his promise of new jobs, and said why he had no appetite for provincial leadership.
Listen here
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.