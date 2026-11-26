BN Daybreak: The hidden cost of SA's car industry support — plus Joburg finances, coalition talks
Donald MacKay explained why a Mercedes C-Class built in South Africa once sold for less in Manhattan than in Boksburg, and why he believes local buyers pay for the industry's support. William Saunderson-Meyer told Alec Hogg that whoever takes over Johannesburg inherits a city short of cash, and said the parties taking power seemed more interested in the finance portfolio than in stability. Solly Moeng argued that voters had been forgotten in the scramble for metros, and that "Keep Zille Out" was really about keeping the DA out. DA MP Nicholas Gotsell raised questions about a single supplier, a R450 price and expiry dates that vanished from police rape kits. And Reuters reported on a mixed session on Wall Street before Thanksgiving.
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