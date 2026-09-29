BN Daybreak: SA's mass killings crisis, intelligence in disarray, Calitz on Hormuz, fixing Joburg
Twenty-seven people were killed in two mass shootings in a single weekend, and the DA's Lisa Schickerling wanted to know where the police were. She told Chris Steyn why growing criminal networks had to be dismantled, and why the leadership of the private security regulator, raided by the SIU and the Hawks in a R130m training-contract probe, should have been placed on precautionary suspension to protect the process. Speaking the day after Donald Trump's 22 September address to the UN General Assembly, former Eskom grid chief Andy Calitz traced how energy infrastructure became a military target, from Ukraine's power grid to the Strait of Hormuz, and explained why the threats against Iran sent shudders down his back. Jasmine Opperman asked who was watching South Africa's spies with the Inspector-General of Intelligence suspended, and Helen Zille explained why a DA-run Joburg would look like an empty plot for months before anything rose out of the ground. Reuters rounded off with the latest from Wall Street.
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