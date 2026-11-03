BN Daybreak | Election eve with Joburg's small parties, Dr Frans Cronje and Prince Mashele
On the eve of the local government elections, three of Johannesburg's smaller parties told Chris Steyn what living in the city had become: friends idle on beer crates at noon, a CBD too unsafe to walk, and suburbs now complaining as loudly as townships. Frans Cronje said ordinary South Africans already agreed on how to fix the country and wanted their parties to work together, and explained who he believed was standing in the way. Prince Mashele said he was very worried about what an MK win could mean for KwaZulu-Natal, and named the ANC result he would count as bad news. Willem Els told Chris Steyn why an acting police minister had moved now on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the Hawks, and whether the general's KZN formula could work in an investigations unit. Reuters rounded off the show with the latest from Wall Street.
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