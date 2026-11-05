BN Daybreak | Polls closed: WSM, Sean McLaughlin and Cilliers Brink on what comes next
As the count got under way, three guests disagreed on what should follow it. William Saunderson-Meyer told Alec Hogg the vote was a verdict on the ANC, but the coalitions formed afterwards would be the real pointer to 2029, and he wondered how many of the party's true believers were left. Norsira's Sean McLaughlin pointed Chris Steyn to Emfuleni, where the DA had taken a township ward from the ANC in a May by-election and where he expected the ANC to slip further. He said the two largest parties governing together there could be a very good outcome. Cilliers Brink was not convinced that would work in Tshwane. He told Alec he wasn't sure voters wanted the DA at the table with the networks he blamed for the city's decline, and described the pushback he expected the moment reform came up. Reuters closed the show with Wall Street's reaction to the US midterms.
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