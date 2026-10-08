BN Daybreak: DiData Campus confession, SA's crime rot, SAPS budget, Viljoen on JSE delisting wave
One of the Campus Six broke ranks this week, and David Shapiro said it was only ever a matter of time. On BN Daybreak, he unpacked Jason Goodall's admission in the R1.4bn Didata property saga and asked who would carry the can now; the four executives Goodall named deny wrongdoing. Safe Citizen's Jonathan Deal argued that South Africa takes its standards from the very top. Police committee chair Ian Cameron said SAPS had spent its budget while reaching barely half its targets, and should not be handed more money. Kagiso Trust's Paul Smith set out how voters could hold councils to account after 4 November, and Piet Viljoen explained why cheap local shares could pay off even if nothing changed.
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