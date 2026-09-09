BN Daybreak: Cameron on SAPS cover-ups, rescuing a failing business, Gold v Bitcoin, AI market spook
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A parliamentary watchdog says someone inside SAPS management is lying about missing vehicles, and the good cops are paying for it. A CEO who once got locked out of his own email explains how he turned around a company that had defaulted on its debt for sixteen straight months. A veteran gold fund manager weighs up whether Bitcoin can ever do what gold has done for centuries. An investor who bought into a business after it lost 99.5% of its value tells you exactly how he made the board earn its keep. And overnight, OpenAI's newest model wiped billions off software stocks while oil climbed on Middle East tensions. All of it on today's BizNews Daybreak.
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