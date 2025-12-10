BizNews Daybreak Wednesday 10th December - SpaceX worth $1.5trn?; Aussie TikTok ban; Fed nerves grip markets

Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features an early morning crossing to Rory Steyn in Brisbane who has big social media news; the freshest overnight developments from our partners at Bloomberg - SpaceX share sale; Fed rate cut - and locally a reprieve for thousands of workers (and ferrochrome smelters) as Eskom and Merafe reach a deal plus another foreign adventure for Famous Brands and the end of a disastrous one for Spar.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.