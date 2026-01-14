BN Daybreak Wed 14 Jan: SA’s Trade Double-Header; Chaos in Iran; Renergen founders strike gold
It is a morning of relief and reward for South Africa. Alec Hogg breaks down two major regulatory victories that will ease the cost of doing business: the US House has officially passed the AGOA extension bill, and the EU has removed South Africa from its high-risk "grey list" jurisdictions.
Also in this episode:
Geopolitics: Iran reaches a boiling point as protests turn deadly, while Venezuela releases US prisoners.
The Deal Closed: ASP Isotopes completes its acquisition of Renagen, handing founders Stefano Marani and Nick Mitchell senior global roles and (large) dollar-based pay packets.
Davos 2026: The World Economic Forum has morphed into a "Donald Trump Fan Club" with notable absence of BRICS and the Global South.
Markets: Bitcoin nears $100k, Sasol rallies 4.5%, and JPMorgan drags down Wall Street.
