BN Daybreak - Tue 9 June 2026: OpenAI and SpaceX IPOs; Israel-Iran truce; PPC profits; FIFA tourism struggles

In today's Daybreak episode, OpenAI files for a fall IPO and SpaceX’s oversubscribed listing targets a $1.8 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, Israel and Iran ease strikes after Trump's intervention.

Locally, a new AGOA proposal allows South African firms to opt out of BEE to avoid US tariffs, PPC's 84% profit surge triggers stock volatility, Bernard Montgomery reminisces on the old JSE floor, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup struggles with tourism forecasts.