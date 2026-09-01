BN Daybreak: Mashele's new political party, Hersov on Jozi's mafia problem, Copelyn on offshore oil
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Prince Mashele has a warning for KwaZulu-Natal: when Jacob Zuma dies, he believes MK's hold on the province won't survive him. On this Daybreak, the political analyst spells out the party he's quietly building to replace the ANC, who he says is bankrolling it, and why he'd rather copy Singapore than "African democracy." Then Rob Hersov makes the case that Johannesburg is being run like 1920s Chicago, except the mafia here has captured the police, the courts and the boardroom too, and nobody agrees on who the city's Al Capone actually is. Johnny Copelyn, in one of his last interviews as HCI's boss, explains why South Africa is still sitting on oil and gas its neighbours are racing to exploit. Riël Malan explains why 36 failed startups taught him more than any MBA could. And Wall Street closes out August in the red as a hawkish Fed chair and a spiking oil price rattle markets, with one Californian utility down 20% in a single session.
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