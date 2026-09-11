BN Daybreak: DA's fake doctor, Sky the police dog, SA Sports mafia, Eskom's AI opportunity
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A Cape Town councillor who admitted to faking his medical degree is reportedly still in line for a promotion, and political commentator Solly Moeng says the DA cannot say no to this one without starting to look like the ANC it built itself against. Meanwhile, a police dog named Sky died after being left injured and unattended overnight at a facility Parliament's police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron says has been covering up animal neglect for years. And South African sport had its worst week yet: the bosses of Swimming SA and SASCOC both suspended, Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman naming names, and journalist Graeme Joffe, run out of the country over a decade ago for reporting on exactly this, explaining why he still isn't celebrating. Plus Stafford Masie on the spare power Eskom is sitting on and what it could mean for African AI, and the latest from Wall Street.
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