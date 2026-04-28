BN Daybreak - Tue 28 Apr 2026: Trump's assassination attempt; Goldman Sachs' oil analysis; and OpenAI's big pivot
In today's BizNews Daybreak we break down a morning of seismic shifts, starting with the federal court appearance of Thomas Allen, the man charged with the attempted assassination of President Trump.
We examine a high-stakes standoff in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran proposes a nuclear trade-off to end the naval blockade.
Plus, Goldman Sachs gives an analysis on oil, and a massive industry shakeup as Microsoft and OpenAI end their exclusive partnership.
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